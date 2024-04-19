Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Purchases 262 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 82.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 578 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.21.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of UBER opened at $71.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.34. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $148.36 billion, a PE ratio of 82.88, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

