Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Invests $80,000 in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Verger Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 510,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,973,000 after purchasing an additional 164,039 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,042,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IXC opened at $43.03 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.11.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.