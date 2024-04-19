Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.
Regions Financial Stock Performance
Shares of RF stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $21.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Regions Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 45.93%.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.39.
Regions Financial Company Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
