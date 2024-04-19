AIA Group Ltd Purchases 800 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.11.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at $81,209,208.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,437.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,568 shares of company stock valued at $8,067,487 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $139.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.13 and its 200 day moving average is $133.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.53. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $89.80 and a twelve month high of $150.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.