Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $19.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.81. The company had a trading volume of 65,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,993. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.12. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $19.04.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.
