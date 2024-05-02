Raydium (RAY) Price Hits $1.50 on Exchanges

Raydium (RAY) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last week, Raydium has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $395.12 million and approximately $18.08 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium token can now be purchased for approximately $1.50 or 0.00002577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000510 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Raydium Token Profile
Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 262,798,929 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.
Raydium Token Trading
