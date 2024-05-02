MannKind (MNKD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect MannKind to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.
MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.36 million. On average, analysts expect MannKind to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MannKind Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ MNKD traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.32. 114,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -88.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About MannKind
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.
