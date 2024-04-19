AIA Group Ltd Has $1.19 Million Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 143.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth $44,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1,193.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 104.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 428.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMG shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMG stock opened at $158.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.76 and its 200-day moving average is $146.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.31. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.22 and a 52 week high of $169.65.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $502.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.98 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 32.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.