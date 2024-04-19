Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Acquires 513 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in LKQ were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 94.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 228.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $10,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at $20,087,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

LKQ Stock Performance

LKQ stock opened at $48.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.36. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.28.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

