Concord Wealth Partners Decreases Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Concord Wealth Partners cut its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 8.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 98,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 22,173 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FNF opened at $50.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.02 and a 52 week high of $53.96.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.52%.

FNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

In related news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

