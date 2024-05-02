Howe & Rusling Inc. Acquires 26 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 81 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $494.54 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $374.85 and a 52 week high of $536.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $514.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $485.06. The stock has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

