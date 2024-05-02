Y.D. More Investments Ltd Cuts Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd reduced its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $113.65 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $119.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.90 and its 200 day moving average is $115.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2956 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

