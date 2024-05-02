Howe & Rusling Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 75,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

QUAL stock opened at $156.19 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.01 and a 200 day moving average of $150.26.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

