Certuity LLC Acquires Shares of 2,366 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 107.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 196,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,829,000 after buying an additional 101,509 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 108.2% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 14,360 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 141,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,909,000 after acquiring an additional 85,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $129.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.22 and its 200 day moving average is $112.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $579.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $75.56 and a 52-week high of $138.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.