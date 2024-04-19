Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Down 7.0 %

Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. Streamline Health Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of Streamline Health Solutions

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STRM. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 357,200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter worth $31,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

See Also

