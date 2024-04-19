Notable Labs’ (NTBL) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Notable Labs from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday.

NTBL stock opened at $0.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. Notable Labs has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Notable Labs stock. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in Notable Labs, Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTBL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 204,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Notable Labs accounts for approximately 0.6% of Industry Ventures L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Industry Ventures L.L.C. owned about 9.21% of Notable Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Notable Labs, Ltd., a clinical-stage platform therapeutics company, engages in developing predictive precision medicines for patients with cancer. The company, through its proprietary Predictive Precision Medicines Platform (PPMP), bio-simulates a cancer treatment and predicts, whether or not the patient is likely to respond to that specific therapeutic.

