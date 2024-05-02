Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $987,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,424,000 after buying an additional 317,802 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,913,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,864,000 after buying an additional 277,017 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $24,213,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,584,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,324,000 after buying an additional 137,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 36.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 509,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,195,000 after buying an additional 135,609 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:MTUM traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $177.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,479 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

