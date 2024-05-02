Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases 16,292 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,292 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPQ stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.29. 1,537,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,741,582. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.87. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.62 and a 1-year high of $54.47.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.4273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.