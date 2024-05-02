Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Sells 1,701 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.3% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 83.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,269,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,213,000 after buying an additional 575,649 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.56.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.67. 5,829,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,082,586. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.79. The firm has a market cap of $461.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

