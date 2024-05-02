Win Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.4% of Win Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $379.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,374,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777,407. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $323.21 and a 1-year high of $398.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $387.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.40.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

