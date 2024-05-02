Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $26.43 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,002 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.7% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 502,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,822,000 after purchasing an additional 21,378 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $1,093,000. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 54,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 253,289 shares of company stock valued at $36,724,534. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $164.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.16. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $104.50 and a one year high of $176.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

