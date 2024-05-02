Intrust Bank NA Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $175.05 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $183.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.61. The firm has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

