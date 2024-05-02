Certuity LLC Buys New Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Certuity LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at $332,285.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

LHX stock opened at $214.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.65. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.30 and a 200-day moving average of $202.18.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.32%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

