Cannell & Co. Has $8.88 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Cannell & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 576.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 66,205 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $8,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 109,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10,296.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 63,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 62,398 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth about $2,752,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 39,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 351.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,597,000 after acquiring an additional 78,934 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.11.

Xylem Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of XYL stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.55. 672,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,401. The firm has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.63.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.94%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

