Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $4.97 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.6% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 36,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $48.33. 2,545,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,397,919. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.26 and its 200-day moving average is $47.16. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $126.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

