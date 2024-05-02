Savant Capital LLC Purchases 461 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 83,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $24,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 17,969 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. StockNews.com cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BTIG Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.93.

Shares of MCD opened at $270.75 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

