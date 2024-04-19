Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Raised to $230.00 at Morgan Stanley

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $222.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $218.39.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $210.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $232.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.27.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.27%.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total value of $5,666,437.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

