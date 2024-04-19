Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $69.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $53.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.80.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Tyson Foods stock opened at $58.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.37. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $63.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -79.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 96,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,068.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 217,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,773,000 after acquiring an additional 198,863 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $317,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

