Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Pentair from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Pentair from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $78.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.35. Pentair has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.36 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pentair will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,882,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,287,364,000 after acquiring an additional 204,416 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,999,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,304,000 after buying an additional 1,526,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,164,000 after buying an additional 443,034 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,897,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,440,000 after buying an additional 131,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after buying an additional 479,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

