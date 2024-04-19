VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

VZIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research downgraded shares of VIZIO from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley lowered VIZIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital cut VIZIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.77.

VIZIO Price Performance

Shares of VZIO opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average is $8.02. VIZIO has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $11.28.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. VIZIO had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $502.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that VIZIO will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other VIZIO news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $2,973,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,536,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,137,131.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 45.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VIZIO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in VIZIO in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of VIZIO by 381.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of VIZIO by 88.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

