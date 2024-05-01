Beck Bode LLC Purchases 2,031 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Beck Bode LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 357,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,761,000 after purchasing an additional 48,265 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 115,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CMS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.43. The stock had a trading volume of 111,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.89 and its 200-day moving average is $57.57. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $63.76. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on CMS Energy

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.