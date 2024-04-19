Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) PT Raised to $38.00

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.67.

ATMU opened at $31.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.85. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $33.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.68.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.55 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 135.12%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,606,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $763,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $772,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,972,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 767,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,999,000 after buying an additional 77,917 shares during the period. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

