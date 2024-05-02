Mizuho Boosts Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target to $143.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.97% from the stock’s current price.

ENTG has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.91.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $123.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.96. Entegris has a 52 week low of $72.96 and a 52 week high of $146.91.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.95 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $2,379,995.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,605.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $2,379,995.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,605.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Besnard sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.78, for a total transaction of $1,719,925.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,721.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,082 shares of company stock valued at $5,606,849 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 10.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Entegris by 29.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 164,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,075,000 after acquiring an additional 37,214 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

