LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Mizuho

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LIVN. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

LivaNova stock opened at $62.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.85. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $42.75 and a 1 year high of $63.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.69 and a beta of 0.92.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.65 million. LivaNova had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LivaNova will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth about $26,064,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 96.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 916,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,471,000 after buying an additional 449,136 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,785,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,930,000 after acquiring an additional 395,940 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 879,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,520,000 after acquiring an additional 208,755 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at $8,330,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

