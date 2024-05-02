Advanced Energy Industries’ (AEIS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $96.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.17. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.86 and a fifty-two week high of $126.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.10.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $405.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.66 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

