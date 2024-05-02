Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Director Patrick P. Gelsinger Purchases 1,611 Shares of Stock

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,328.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mobileye Global Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of MBLY stock opened at $28.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.22. Mobileye Global Inc. has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $47.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MBLY. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America cut Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Mobileye Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.58.

Institutional Trading of Mobileye Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBLY. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,885,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,333,000 after purchasing an additional 388,109 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in Mobileye Global by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mobileye Global by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

