Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $2.05 Million Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 126.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Landstar System

In other Landstar System news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total value of $2,325,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,127 shares in the company, valued at $11,632,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.55.

Landstar System Price Performance

LSTR stock opened at $167.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.57. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.13 and a 1 year high of $208.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 4.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

