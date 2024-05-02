QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th.
QV Equities Stock Performance
QV Equities Company Profile
QV Equities Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by Investors Mutual Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests primarily in entities outside of the S&P/ASX 20 Index. The fund invests in the value stocks. It employs a bottom up research to create its portfolio.
