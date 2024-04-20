12,000 Shares in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Purchased by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REET. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,339.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period.

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $21.99. The company had a trading volume of 766,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,201. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.68. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $24.65.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

