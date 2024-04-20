AIA Group Ltd Acquires 3,336 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in CSX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in CSX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.72.

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.34 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

