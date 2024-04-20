ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $704,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after buying an additional 5,191,426 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 565.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.68. 10,497,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,262,205. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.68.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

