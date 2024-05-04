Coin98 Trading Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000471 BTC on major exchanges. Coin98 has a total market cap of $223.06 million and $8.99 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00011196 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 753,333,222 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

