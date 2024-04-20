AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.41) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AnaptysBio in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.41) per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AnaptysBio’s current full-year earnings is ($6.17) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.71) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.37) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.82) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.95) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($3.39) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $19.87 on Thursday. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $531.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of -0.30.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.15. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 953.66% and a negative return on equity of 119.42%. The company had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Daniel Faga sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $64,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,045,443.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Daniel Faga sold 3,000 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $64,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,087 shares in the company, valued at $16,045,443.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,005 shares of company stock worth $3,586,199 over the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the second quarter worth $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 248.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 350.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 75.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

