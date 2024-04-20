Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.52 and last traded at $20.52. 26 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.57.

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.57.

Get Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $208,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF by 666.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $2,606,000.

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (JRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of real-estate and real estate-related companies in the United States. JRE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.