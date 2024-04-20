ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:USML) Shares Up 0.1%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:USML – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.12 and last traded at $32.12. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.09.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN Stock Up 1.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.01.

