Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CABO. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $590.83.

Shares of CABO stock traded down $17.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $378.13. 162,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Cable One has a one year low of $369.13 and a one year high of $749.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $500.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $8.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.78 by ($2.67). The business had revenue of $404.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.79 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cable One will post 43.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $93,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Cable One by 87.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cable One by 43.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

