Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 102.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,860 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Silicon Laboratories worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,285,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,702,000 after purchasing an additional 55,586 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 17.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 730,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,868,000 after purchasing an additional 107,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 36.2% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 572,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,377,000 after purchasing an additional 152,269 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.29.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $115.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.94 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.94. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $169.76.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $86.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.32 million. Silicon Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

