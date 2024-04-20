92,043 Shares in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Purchased by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 92,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of International Seaways at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in International Seaways by 66.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 11,977 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,280,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,434 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,162,000 after purchasing an additional 136,964 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,511,000 after purchasing an additional 64,562 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INSW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Seaways from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

International Seaways Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $53.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.38. International Seaways, Inc. has a one year low of $34.77 and a one year high of $55.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.36.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.10. International Seaways had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 51.92%. The business had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $53,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,927.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $53,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,927.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra Kate Blankenship sold 6,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $318,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,912.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,846 shares of company stock worth $3,073,978 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

