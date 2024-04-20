Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Invests $236,000 in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQM. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQM traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,820,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,328. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $127.47 and a twelve month high of $184.88.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.3454 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

