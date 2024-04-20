Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 270 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 40,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 19,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $114.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.95 and a 200-day moving average of $86.22. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.47 and a 12-month high of $136.16. The firm has a market cap of $81.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

In related news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $2,193,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,856,016.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $2,193,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,856,016.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $13,752,279.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 356,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,987,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock worth $718,452,037. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

